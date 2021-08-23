A new effective way to get your children reading!

Does your child struggle to enjoy reading? We found the cure! We enjoyed chatting with Co-Founder and President Michael Romrell about Literal, a program that makes books as engaging as social media.

Literal reformats real books to look like a group chat between the narrator and the characters over text. The content is 100% original and unabridged.

Teens spend 7.5 hours a day online but less than 10 minutes of reading. We’ve retrained our brains to crave the on-demand mental stimulation we get from our phones, meanwhile, books still look like they came off the Gutenburg press. No wonder reading has declined 76%.

Reading is aspirational. We all wish we read more, but the format can be difficult to engage with, or easy to hop in and out of. Literal makes it easy to consume small bits of books throughout the day.

They already have a huge library with many available titles. Literal is free for all teachers and students.

Literal is free for all teachers and students.

