A new dramatic real estate show you’ll want to tune in to

A new show is hitting VH1 Monday, JULY 29 at 10/9c! Based in Southern California, ‘Love & Listings follows a group of young and ambitious real estate agents as they navigate the million dollar industry with celebrities.

Surae and Deena spoke with Jacob Knight and Zac Diles via satellite to get the behind the scenes scoop of this drama filled series.

Jacob Knight is the son of Suge Knight, who explained his ambition of making his dad proud and how he influenced his career choice. On the contrary, Zach Diles is a former professional football player who shared details about his career shift from the NFL to real estate.

Don’t miss the premiere of ‘Love & Listings’ on VH1.

