- Do you need more gratitude in your life? Louie Schwartzberg says we all do. He is the renowned filmmaker, and director of the brand new documentary Gratitude Revealed that combines forty years of content in one film. In Gratitude Revealed, Schwartzberg takes the viewer on a transformational cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude. In his last Netflix project, Fantastic Fungi, Schwartzberg explored the magic of the natural world beneath our feet; in Gratitude Revealed he takes that wisdom above ground, and journeys into the soul to celebrate the human spirit. Through his intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders, and personalities, gratitude is revealed as a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives.
- In this documentary Schwartzberg features footage captured from around the world. Then during the pandemic, the filmmaker says, the footage revealed itself as a collective piece. So what did he learn from four decades of research? Something he calls the four C’s of gratitude: Community, Curiosity, Creativity, and Courage. Here are a couple other findings in the documentary.
- 1. First, gratitude as a catalyst for positive physical and mental health: Post-pandemic, many people are experiencing feelings of loneliness and depression. Studies show that practicing gratitude has a positive and lasting impact on one’s health and well-being. Gratitude is the antidote to despair, anxiety, and depression.
- 2. Protecting what we love: Beauty is nature’s tool for survival because we protect what we love. Our appreciation for nature’s incredible beauty is the first step in preserving it and all it provides for humanity.
- 3. Celebrating the gift of life: In Gratitude Revealed, Schwartzberg takes gratitude on a journey into the soul to celebrate the human spirit through compelling cinematography and stories with extraordinary people.
- 4. Visual healing: The film is a vehicle for inspiring human connection, encouraging people to not focus on their differences but instead unite in gratitude for the human spirit.
- You can watch the documentary Gratitude Revealed on Schwartzberg’s streaming channel www.louiechannel.tv
A new documentary explores the link between gratitude and happiness
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
