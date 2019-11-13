A new comprehensive option to support dietary and lifestyle changes

The goal of the University of Utah Health’s Weight Management Program is to treat all over-weight and obesity conditions. If a practitioner has a patient who needs to lose weight, he or she can be referred to get physician supervised care and treatment of weight related medical problems.

With a brand new location in Sugar House, The University of Utah Health is proud to truly offer full spectrum care. The comprehensive weight management clinic is equipped to handle every patient situation with: three surgeons, physician assistants, two dietitians, an exercise physiologist, a dedicated weight management physician, a sleep medicine physician, a sleep doctor, a liver doctor and a cardiologist.

So much of these conditions are connected to what we eat, but every individual still had unique needs. The solutions aren’t just medical or surgical. Needs must be addressed and tailored to the individual.

If you are considering getting help with weight management, you can learn about the Comprehensive Weight Management Program with the University of Utah Health here: https://healthcare.utah.edu/weight-management/

This article contains sponsored content.