A new Christmas Story movie and is your bed in the right place?

- On GTU this morning – What are you listening to right now in your car? According to new research, it’s probably an oldie but goodie! Old songs now represent 70 percent of the U.S. music market, according to the latest numbers from MRC Data, a music-analytics firm. Those who make a living from new music, especially that endangered species known as the working music, should look at these figures with fear and trembling. But the news gets worse: The new-music market is actually shrinking. All the growth in the market is coming from old songs. The 200 most popular new tracks now regularly account for less than 5 percent of total streams. That rate was twice as high just three years ago. The mix of songs actually purchased by consumers is even more tilted toward older music. The current list of most-downloaded tracks on iTunes is filled with the names of bands from the previous century, such as Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Police.
- Plus, in celebrity news, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot in India in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate last weekend. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on Saturday, Jan. 15. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Chopra announced on Instagram Friday.
- And nearly 40 years after it first debuted, the holiday movie classic “A Christmas Story” is finally getting a sequel, with original star Peter Billingsley set to reprise his role and produce. Warner Bros. and Legendary are backing the production. “A Christmas Story Christmas” will be directed by Clay Kaytis (“The Christmas Chronicles”) from a script by Nick Schenk (“Cry Macho,” “The Mule”). Vince Vaughn is also producing, under the Wild West Picture Show Productions banner he runs with Billingsley. A box office failure when it first premiered in 1983, “A Christmas Story” has become one of the most beloved holiday movies in cinema history. Much of the story’s appeal is its simple, nostalgic story about Ralphie (Billingsley), a 1940s kid who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle that everyone, including the local mall Santa, tells him will shoot his eyes out. The new film will take place in the 1970s, with the adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home for Christmas.
At the end of the show, for relaxing sleep your bedroom should be clear, uncluttered and clean. But according to feng shui – the practice of balancing energy within the natural environment – how you arrange your bedroom, and in particular, where you place your bed, can also make a big difference. We recently spoke to feng shui expert Sarah McAllister of The Feng Shui Agency to discover the best way to set up your bedroom and discover why you should never sleep with your bed directly beneath a window?