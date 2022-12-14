ROY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Café Bloomm, a new café opens uniting good food and good coffee in a union. For the café, it is important to be strong in the realm of food and of coffee.

In a clean, inviting, stylish atmosphere, Marikh Mathias and Chef Ian Groesbeck have created the perfect coffee shop for any occasion.

Their favorite item, the Pretzel Sandwich Bun, is made of eggs, bacon, cheese and a pretzel bun, adorned with their signature mustard sauce. This item, an example of the perfect breakfast food for any morning.

Matthias, having been in the restaurant industry her whole life, uses her business education and passion for good food, pursuing her dream with Groesbeck, bringing out his own passion for food and cooking.

Website: www.cafebloomm.com

Instagram: @cafebloomm