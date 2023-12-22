SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The book ‘The Mother of my Children’ was just released on December 8th. Author, Azra Rahman joined us on the show to share the message behind the story.

Set in the early 1990s in the small fictional town in India, the book focuses on a couple, Mary and Adam. They are as normal as a middle-class family. Yet, Adam’s devotion towards his wife Mary, a seemingly unassuming woman, knows no bounds. He insists that Mary went from being his wife to the Mother of his children. How? Rahman says you will have to find out.

When asked where her inspiration for the story began, she explained that after reading an article in a local paper she knew she wanted to write a story incorporating that news. The events of that article inspire the climax of this book.

While ‘The Mother of my Children’ is a woman-centric contemporary novel, it is narrated by Adam. As an author, Azra wanted to highlight and underline how often the daily struggles of women go unnoticed by men. The nuanced, honest and sometimes biased view of Adam will relate to both men and women alike.

The story is sure to transcends cultural and generational barriers. It is available to purchase on Amazon or Austin Macauley website. Follow along with Azra Rahman on the following platforms:

Facebook: Azra Rahman

Instagram: @rahmanofmanzer

TikTok: azrarahman90

Blogs: Musings of a spectacled mind

Home, Hijab and Humor