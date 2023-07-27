Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – This spa is setting a new standard for Salt Lake City nail salons. Hunter Allan, Owner of Hunty Nail Bar, joined us today to give an up-close demo of what you can expect when visiting his salon.

Allan opened up Hunty Nail Bar in an attempt to create a salon and school that performs safe services for guests and offers apprenticeships to teach future technicians the proper education to take on the nail industry and make it a career.

The nail bar uses only vegan polish, gel, and spa products. They prioritize taking care of their guest’s natural nail health, and these products make for long-lasting and healthy nails. Any contagious disease, fungus, and bacteria are eliminated with a 3 step disinfection and sterilization process used on their nail tools. Air purifiers throughout the salon make for an enjoyable time for individuals sensitive to common nail salon chemical fumes.

A personalized and sanitary experience is what you can expect to find when visiting Hunty Nail Bar. Follow this one-of-a-kind nail bar on social media at @huntynailbar and visit www.huntynailbar.com for more nail inspiration.