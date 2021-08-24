A music performance alongside Moab scenery

Michael Barrett, Music Director of The Moab Music Festival, visited our set today to discuss the upcoming Moab Music Festival, and what the audience can expect in this stunning immersive experience where stunning sound and scenery meet.

We can anticipate an exciting and wide-ranging season of concerts running from Aug. 30 to Sept. 16 including Grotto concerts, Music Hikes, concerts at area ranches (including one with Manhattan Transfer) private homes and more.

Barrett performed for us to give a taste of what to look forward to at the festival. Watch the video below to see!

