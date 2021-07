Courtney North, Co-Founder of ‘Don’t Fit In,’ came by to share her message behind the brand and book. To inspire others to continually grow and embrace their true authentic self—ultimately creating a world where everyone belongs.

Promotions:

Mention ‘GOODTHINGSUTAH’ for 25% off through July 28th.

‘Beenz and Peace Find Their Happy Place,’ Kindle Version is Free Wednesday and Thursday

Find ‘Don’t Fit In online, IG, and FB.