A mouth-watering pineapple casserole

Lindy Davies spoiled us today, whipping up a delicious pineapple casserole for hour two! Follow along with her recipe, and her IG at @lindy_davies


Ingredients:

•1 20 oz. can pineapple chunks or tidbits

•3 Tbs reserved pineapple juice

•3 Tbs flour

•1/2 cup of sugar

•1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded 

•1/2 cup of melted butter

•2 cups of crumbled Ritz crackers

Directions: Drain pineapple, reserving 3 Tbs of juice. 

Combine crumbled Ritz crackers with melted butter in a small bowl.

In a separate bigger bowl, combine flour & the reserved pineapple juice-mix until smooth.

Stir in sugar, pineapple & cheese.

Gently fold in 1/3 of the cracker crumbs. 

Spoon mixture into a greased pie dish (double recipe if using a 9×13 casserole dish) then top with remaining crackers.

Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

