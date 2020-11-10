A mouth-watering pineapple casserole

Lindy Davies spoiled us today, whipping up a delicious pineapple casserole for hour two! Follow along with her recipe, and her IG at @lindy_davies
Ingredients:
•1 20 oz. can pineapple chunks or tidbits
•3 Tbs reserved pineapple juice
•3 Tbs flour
•1/2 cup of sugar
•1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
•1/2 cup of melted butter
•2 cups of crumbled Ritz crackers
Directions: Drain pineapple, reserving 3 Tbs of juice.
Combine crumbled Ritz crackers with melted butter in a small bowl.
In a separate bigger bowl, combine flour & the reserved pineapple juice-mix until smooth.
Stir in sugar, pineapple & cheese.
Gently fold in 1/3 of the cracker crumbs.
Spoon mixture into a greased pie dish (double recipe if using a 9×13 casserole dish) then top with remaining crackers.
Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.
Serve immediately and enjoy!