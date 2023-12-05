- We are mixing up all the smells that make up the holiday season on the show today with Alyssa and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers from In Fine Taste. The mother daughter duo are making Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Frosting in the kitchen for us and they say this delectable combination of lemon and gingerbread will keep guests coming back for more! Here is the delicious and easy to put together recipe:
- Cake
- 1 ½ cups brown sugar
- ¼ cup molasses
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon of cloves
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¾ cup flour
- 3/4 buttermilk
- 1 cup butter, melted and cooled
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9×13 inch pan and set aside.
- In a stand mixer or in a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer, add in your brown sugar, molasses, eggs, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt. Whip together on high for 6 minutes. Batter should be slightly lighter, thick and smooth.
- Add in your flour, buttermilk, and melted butter. Mix together on low until the mixture is smooth and the ingredients are completely integrated.
- Pour into your prepared 9×13 inch pan and bake for 22-27 minutes
- Lemon Cream Cheese frosting
- 6 ounces (3/4 cup) cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/4 cup butter, room temperature
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons cream, cold
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- sprinkle of salt
- Cream together cream cheese and butter until smooth and light and fluffy. Then add in lemon zest, salt, and 1 cups of powdered sugar. Mix for 1 minute until smooth.
- Add in remaining powdered sugar and mix together until smooth. Add in your cream and whip on high for 1 minute until your frosting is light and fluffy.
- Make sure you follow Alyssa and Dianna on social media for more holiday recipes and check out their website https://infinetaste.com/
Nicea DeGering
