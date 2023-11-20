- Looking for a quick, easy and delicious alternative to pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving? Austin Buhler is back on the show to share his favorite recipe for Banana Cream Pie:
- This is a two-day process so Chef Austin recommends starting this at least a day before you are serving it.
- ● 1 large deep pie crust, baked & cooled
- ● 5 egg yolks large
- ● 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- ● 1/4 cup cornstarch
- ● 1 cup whole milk
- ● 1 cup heavy cream
- ● 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
- ● 4 tbsp butter
- ● 4-5 bananas
- ● Whipped Cream
- Instructions:
- Pre-heat your oven to 350*F.
- Place two of the bananas in an oven proof baking pan and roast the bananas for 20 minutes. The skins will turn black and may burst a little. That is normal. Let the cool before handling.
- Combine your whole milk and heavy cream in a bowl or container with a lid. Remove the peel from the cooled bananas and place the bananas into the milk. Let this chill in your refrigerator over night (8 – 12 hours).
- Strain the bananas out of the milk mixture into a medium-sized pot. Toss the roasted bananas.
- Bring the milk mixture until it forms small bubbles around the pot’s edges. DO NOT let the milk boil.
- Once the milk is heated, combine your sugar, egg yolks, & cornstarch in a mixing bowl and mix until it’s all well incorporated.
- Slowly temper the egg yolk mixture with the warm milk by taking small ladle fulls of the milk and mixing it into the egg yolk mixture. Carefully do this to avoid curdling your eggs. Mix in half of the milk.
- Return the egg mixture to the pot with the remaining milk and bring to a simmer. Stirring constantly to prevent the mixture from scorching, let it simmer until it has thickened.
- Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter and vanilla until incorporated.
- Slice the remaining bananas into your pie crust. Pour the custard into the crust covering the bananas.
- Cover the pie with plastic wrap to prevent the custard from forming a skin and chill until completely cool.
- Top with whipped cream.
A mouth watering Banana Cream Pie perfect for Thanksgiving
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
