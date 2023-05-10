Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Board member, Beverly Astin of Stella H. Oaks Foundation and Fight Against Domestic Violence (FADV) and FADV Executive Director Brooke Muir is on set today to talk about their Mother’s Day campaign. “A Mother’s Day to Remember” is a campaign in which they deliver gift bags to domestic violence shelters across the state in hopes of making the holiday more enjoyable for the victims of domestic violence.

FADV is a unique organization that purely exists to raise funds for domestic violence. With the generosity of local businesses and individuals, the organization can offer grants to survivors to help them overcome the unique barriers that make them unable to leave their situation.

In 2019, FADV, The Stella Oaks Foundation, and the Live Your Dreams foundations first teamed up to support single mothers and survivors of domestic violence on what can be a difficult holiday – Mother’s Day. The campaign solicits generous donations from local businesses and individuals to fill bags that will be delivered to Utah’s 16 domestic violence shelters across the state and to single moms who work with the Stella Oaks and Live Your Dream Foundations.

This year, 440 bags were filled to give to individuals on Mother’s Day. These bags provide hope to recipients, brightening their holiday during these difficult times.

To get involved or learn more about the FADV, visit their website at FADV.org or follow them on social media at @fadv_fightviolence.