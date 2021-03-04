A Modern and Chic Boutique for the multitasking woman

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Christy Butler, owner of Modern and Chic Boutique invited us into her company’s space to tell us all about her incredible female owned and operated E-Commerce business for the busy woman!

Their products are for multitasking mothers, professionals, teachers, and beyond. Products that are on trend, budget conscious, and move through the day with our changing responsibilities. We see a selection of convertible bags and backpacks with adjustable and interchangeable straps, hands free key rings, makeup bags, hats, and more!

Modern and Chic is offering a generous discount code for GTU viewers, a 20% discount on all orders with the code GOODTHINGSUTAH, happy shopping!

Visit Modern and Chic online at modernandchicboutique.com and on IG @modernandchic