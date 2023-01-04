SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Tiffany Barnes is an author who is bringing awareness to the epidemic of abuse in all its forms. Her new memoir, The Throw Away Girl, tells the story of her journey towards resilience and finding a new sense of home.

Barnes was inspired to write her book after experiencing abuse herself and wanting to share her story as a way to help others. Through her journey, she learned about the power of resilience and the importance of finding the courage to speak up about abuse.

For Barnes, lighting one’s flame within means rediscovering one’s own strength and determination. It’s about finding the courage to stand up for oneself and to speak out about the injustices one has experienced.

Barnes hopes that readers of her memoir will take away a sense of hope and the belief that they too can overcome adversity and find a new sense of home.

Barnes is offering signed copies of her book to anyone who orders today. You can find out more about The Throw Away Girl on Barnes’ website, www.thethrowawaygirl.com, or by following her on social media at @thethrowawaygirl.