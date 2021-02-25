A member of our GTU family passes away from ALS

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start the show on a sad note. Our longtime studio crew member Tony Criscone just passed away after a tough battle with ALS. A friend of Tony’s and former colleague of ours told us that Tony loved being a part of the ABC4 and GTU team and truly loved his job. We are all so heartbroken that his time with us was cut short because of this awful disease. We are sending love this morning to his wife and children.
- Plus, as the coronavirus vaccines continue to be distributed across the country, there have been anecdotal reports of people experiencing more side effects after the second dose, but experts say this is a “normal immune response.” Brian just got his second shot this week and says he felt awful on Wednesday.
- And nearly half of Utahns believe it will be at least a year from now before life returns to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results of a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll released Monday. Most Utahns, 27%, said that time will come one year from now, while 20% see it taking several years. We dive into what these numbers mean for you, this morning on GTU!