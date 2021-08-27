A Mediterranean dip and Moroccan salad recipe perfect for the weekend

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Kiana Williams came by the show to make her delicious 20-minute Mediterranean Feta Dip and Moroccan Salad.

Mediterranean Feta Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

-1 block Feta 
-4 oz. grape tomatoes 
-2 oz. black olives 
-2 oz. green olives
-Fresh parsley
-Oregano
-Thyme
-Tajin
-Avocado / Olive oil 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 
  2. In a small baking dish place feta block in the middle.
  3. Add diced tomatoes, olives surrounding the cheese.
  4. Drizzle oil over top.
  5. Sprinkle seasoning over the whole dish.
  6. Uncovered, bake for 20-25 minutes or until feta is softened. 
  7. Serve with sourdough bread or crackers. 

Moroccan Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

-5 cups Watermelon
-5 cups Strawberries
-2 Cucumbers
-4 oz. Feta
-Fresh basil or mint
-Honest Johns Mint Bitters
-1 Lemon
-Salt and Pepper

Directions:

  1. Cut up fruit & cucumbers. 
  2. Place in medium size bowl. 
  3. Mix in feta, lemon juice, salt & pepper to taste. 
  4. Refrigerate to keep fresh. 

To learn recipes and about Kiana’s wholesome lifestyle visit her blog and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story