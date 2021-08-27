A Mediterranean dip and Moroccan salad recipe perfect for the weekend

Kiana Williams came by the show to make her delicious 20-minute Mediterranean Feta Dip and Moroccan Salad.
Mediterranean Feta Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
-1 block Feta
-4 oz. grape tomatoes
-2 oz. black olives
-2 oz. green olives
-Fresh parsley
-Oregano
-Thyme
-Tajin
-Avocado / Olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- In a small baking dish place feta block in the middle.
- Add diced tomatoes, olives surrounding the cheese.
- Drizzle oil over top.
- Sprinkle seasoning over the whole dish.
- Uncovered, bake for 20-25 minutes or until feta is softened.
- Serve with sourdough bread or crackers.
Moroccan Salad Recipe
Ingredients:
-5 cups Watermelon
-5 cups Strawberries
-2 Cucumbers
-4 oz. Feta
-Fresh basil or mint
-Honest Johns Mint Bitters
-1 Lemon
-Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Cut up fruit & cucumbers.
- Place in medium size bowl.
- Mix in feta, lemon juice, salt & pepper to taste.
- Refrigerate to keep fresh.
To learn recipes and about Kiana’s wholesome lifestyle visit her blog and Instagram.