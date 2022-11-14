SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Spas are always a good time and place to relax and feel your best inside and out. Spas seem to be targeted to the ladies but relaxing should be something for everyone. Nick Whatcott owner of G.O.A.T., wants people of all genders to have the option to relax, especially those who are aging or in recovery.

G.O.A.T was founded in 2018 as a place to get a shave and a haircut but now there is so much more. The medical services offered include PRP injections, IV infusions, sexual performance treatments for any gender, testosterone pelleting and many more all done by healthcare professionals. There are also many cosmetic services available including teeth whitening, laser hair removal, and hair restoration. G.O.A.T. has 19 locations throughout the Beehive state in both the Wasatch Front and Washington County. There are also three locations in Maricopa County, Ariz.

To book a service at a G.O.A.T location near you, visit goatathleticspa.com.

