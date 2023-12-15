MURRAY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Give a teacher you know the best give by recognizing all of their hard work. Executive Director of Utah Education Association, Jennifer Boehme joined us on the show to share their efforts to boast up local educators.

Boehme is a former 6th grade educator for the Jordan School District and knows first hand the demands of the job. She is happy to announce that the UEA is building an outdoor patio space in Murray that will be dedicated to celebrating Utah’s educators – past, present, future and those who champion public education in our community. This area will feature personalized engraved bricks, each featuring a name and a special message.

This is a great opportunity to honor an influential educator, mentor, or colleague who has left a lasting impact on you or a loved one. This would also make for a special holiday gift that celebrates individual career achievements, including years of service and the schools or districts served.

Visit MyUEA.org/bricks to make a purchase. Bricks range in size and price from $250 to $1,000 and Association members get a $100 discount.