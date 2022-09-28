Today on the show- Callie Birdsall-Chambers, V.P. of Marketing at Encircle and V.P. of Sales at ION Solar, Jeremy Call, shared about their partnership to support LGBTQ+ members. Encircle’s mission is to provide safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and their families to feel supported in who they are. They host activities for the youth and their parents to spread love.

ION Earth is ION Solar’s charitable arm that gives back to its communities by donating premium solar panels to families and organizations. They are donating solar panel systems to all of Encircle’s homes to support them and the families they serve. Providing solar solutions to homes, businesses, schools, and shelters in need lessens the burden of high utility costs.

Websites: www.Encircletogether.org

www.IONSolar.com