Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Remembering those who have fought cancer, Dana Levy from Survivors Wellness talked with us today about an annual fundraising event that celebrates these individuals.

Survivors Wellness is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals affected by a cancer diagnosis, their family members, and caregivers – with lifetime access to free integrative healthcare services and support offered in a home-like setting. To see more of what this organization can do for you or a loved one, click here.

Held annually at Snowbird Resort for 26 years, Survivors at the Summit celebrates the triumph of the human spirit, pays tribute to the courage and determination of those affected by a cancer diagnosis, and honors the memory of lives lost to cancer while supporting programming for the cancer survivor community at Survivor Wellness. This is a free premier event, taking place on Sunday, July 16th, at Snowbird Resort.

Register for this event by clicking here, and follow Survivors Wellness on social media @survivor_wellness.