SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Rae Duckworth and Eddy Thompson from the Utah MLK Commission to talk about the University of Utah’s 40th MLK Week and the Utah Black History Museum Bus Display. The bus will bring the exhibit to you, allowing you to walk through history and learn about the black community within Utah. It is a must-see, with bright colors and a rich history, they have been receiving a ton of positive feedback. The bus will be featured in the U of U MLK Week presentation: “Moving Forward by Looking Back.” At the J Willard Marriot Library on Jan 16th @ 10:30 am. The Utah MLK Commission has many events planned for the 40th MLK week, such as keynote speaker Ruth E. Carter, a day of service this Saturday, and a March and Rally on Monday. For more information on the U of U’s MLK week celebration activities, look at Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion (utah.edu). Or to find more information on the Museum bus www.ubhm.org. Follow the Utah History Museum bus on Instagram @utahblackhistorymuseum.