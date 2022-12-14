We love our monthly “Dishin’ With the Dudes” segment! Studio C actor Tanner Gillman, and Tyson Romero with our ABC4 Digital Team sat down with to dive into some relationship hot topics. We start with the irresistible traits men love. What do our fellas have to say about women and their wardrobes? Spoiler alert – we love what they have to say!

The guys then weigh in on the signs women give when they want a man to make a move. Are they always as clear as we think? Not so much! What does strong eye contact say? What about social media sleuthing? We also hear a hilarious first kiss story.

Today’s take away were that these two men are smart, thoughtful, and easy on the eyes!

Follow these two on IG Tanner @tannergillman and Tyson @tysonjromero