A major hair product recall and why you should sleep like a toddler

TOOELE (ABC4) - It’s no secret that Utah is growing, and the expansion is not just in major metropolitan areas like Salt Lake City anymore. More remote areas like Tooele County are also following suit. According to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s Economic Development Coordinator, the region has seen immense growth in the last few years.

“We have seen, for a couple of years, an increased number of residential and commercial business building permits,” he says. “You can definitely see that there is an increase in growth and it’s speeding up in Tooele.”