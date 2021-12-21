A major hair product recall and why you should sleep like a toddler

- On GTU Hour 2 – P&G recalls dry shampoos and other hair products because of benzene, chemical linked to cancer. The recall covers 32 products from popular brands such as Pantene, Herbal Essence, Aussie and Old Spice. Procter & Gamble has issued a voluntary recall of nearly three dozen aerosol hair products after benzene was found in them. The company said in a release Friday on the website of the Food and Drug Administration that it began a full review of its aerosol products after “recent reports that indicated traces of benzene.”
- Plus, I am always looking for productivity hacks, especially those that save me time or make my life a little easier. Over the past year, I’ve tried a few things to help me stay on task and stay organized. I call it the nightstand notebook method. I call it that because, well, I keep a notebook on my nightstand that I can use to jot down things I’m thinking about at the end of the day. Usually, those are things I need to remember to do in the morning or just ideas that I don’t want to forget. Sometimes it’s an idea for a column, or an email I want to be sure to send. Other times, it’s a personal task that I want to be sure gets added to my calendar. The point is, whatever I’m thinking about at night, I write it down in the notebook. I write things down before I lie down in bed to dump whatever is in my brain. Tune in for more ideas or click here for more: https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/this-is-most-powerful-productivity-hack-i-started-using-this-year-its-so-simple-anyone-can-do-it.html
- And a blogger shares what to do if you just can’t get along with your child’s best friend’s mom. Our hosts weigh in this morning!
- And at the end of the show – The pandemic has ruined our sleep! “In one study conducted across 49 countries in March and April 2020, 40 percent of people said their sleep was worse than before the pandemic. Participants’ use of sleeping pills increased by 20 percent,” reports a horrifying but hardly surprising Vox article detailing the virus’s toll on the nation’s sleep. We are nearing year two of the coronavirus, but the experts say many people’s sleep is still disturbed. So how do you get better sleep tonight? Approach bedtime like a toddler:
Set a fixed bedtime
Take a hot bath (or shower)
Apply lotion
Engage in a quiet activity
