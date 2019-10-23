A magical world of 3,000 pumpkins

For the last three years during October, the Utah fairgrounds host the magical interactive Halloween experience and festival that is Pumpkin Nights. Perfect for families, date night, girls night out, or a work event, you’ll travel through a magical world of over three-thousand real, and artificial pumpkins!

Be sure to take your time while exploring the eight themed rooms, the details are intricate, and require almost a full year of preparation from the pumpkin carving artists.

Spider Alley, Maravilla Lane, and The Great Pumpkin Hall are just a few of the areas to discover this year. Rounding out the experience is a bounce house, train ride, food trucks, fire dancers, photo ops with live owls, and spots to get hot chocolate to keep you warm and cozy as you stroll.

Visit Pumpkin Nights at 155 North 1000 West in Salt Lake City, or hop online at pumpkinnights.com/salt-lake-city/