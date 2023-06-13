SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Today on GTU, Rob Fernandez-Rosa, Director of “Puffs” production was joined by Actress Bryn Campbell to bring some special magic to the show. Rosa and Campbell explained the background of the “Puffs” production and shared a special discount code for our viewers. Use the code “Spell” for 10 dollars off of your ticket before June 24.

“Puffs” is a story of wizards attending a special school of magic…. with a twist. A Puff is a friendly, loyal, non-confrontational, caring wizard who wants to be your friend while trying to save the world.

Don’t miss out on their performance happening at West Valley Arts from June 8- July 1. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm with matinees at 3 pm. Visit their website to buy tickets and for all other information regarding the production.