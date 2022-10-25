In celebration of the magic GTU has given to the public for the past 20 years, the amazing Paul Draper joined us in the studio to show our live audience some magic tricks. Magic and mind reading are just a couple of Draper’s expertise.

He does shows on zoom and in person for holiday parties or events. He has been seen on History, A&E, HBO, Discovery, Hallmark, Travel, HGTV, and shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Pawn Stars, Mindfreak, and House Hunters. He is also the official magician for Disneyland.

To book him check out his social media and website.

Facebook: PaulDraper

Website: pauldraper.com

