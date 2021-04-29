A look into the stories of missionaries for the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints

A new movie is coming to theaters next weekend that takes a deeper look at the stories of missionaries for the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Arthur Van Wagenen, executive producer of “Mission Stories” joined us in studio to tell us more.

Focused entirely on telling stories of missionaries, “Mission Stories” is a moving retelling of three true stories of missionary work. The feature film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 7th.

“People assume they know what a “mission story” depicted on the big screen will be like,” said Arthur Van Wagenen. “Our goal in this film and the entire MISSION STORIES franchise is to tell stories from not just the perspective of missionaries, but from the perspective of people who make the radical choice to become disciples of Jesus Christ.”

