- The Jonas Brothers stopped in Salt Lake City this weekend at the Maverick Center for their latest tour. The band was about to play their latest song “Little Bird” when they noticed a Logan woman holding up a sign that read: ‘Will you please dedicate Little Bird to our two angels in heaven?”
- The Brothers then asked Kayla Graver in the crowd about her sign and this is what they said. “Your sign breaks my heart. I’m so sorry. What are your angels’ names?” Graver said, “Weston and he would be five this month. And Eva, we lost her in April and she would be three weeks old this month.” “We’re so sorry. This song is about being a parent and what that means for anyone. They’re here with us tonight for sure.”
- Then the band started to play ‘Little Bird’, but Nick Jonas got choked up and stopped the show and said, “We’re going to get through this together. We love you so much. I love you so much! Thank you for being here. Thank you for doing it. Let’s try this again. Kayla can you come up here for us?” Kayla Graver says it was a surreal experience, first to be recognized in the crowd, but then to be pulled on stage and stand with her teenage crushes in front of the massive crowd at the Maverick Center.
- Graver tells us that it means a lot for all women who have lost children to talk about them and be recognized and she’s been receiving hundreds of comments and views on social media. Graver also delivers care packages to hospitals in memory of her son Wes to do what she can to give back to other moms. She calls the gifts, Blessed by Wes. Kayla we are so excited for your incredible Jonas Brothers concert experience!
