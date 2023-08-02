Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – A local Utah mom of 7 sets a world record as the first and only woman to climb Seven Second Summits. Jenn Drummond, Mom, Mountaineer, and Author, joined us to discuss her ventures and what has motivated her to push herself to these outstanding accomplishments.

A car accident in 2018 left Drummond awestruck and emboldened. Rescue workers couldn’t imagine any scenario where she came out alive. After the accident, she started hiking, and her son dared her to hike Mount Everest. Boldly, she accepted his challenge. During her training, her coach upped the ante and proposed she go for a Guinness World Record and become the first woman to climb the Seven Second Summits; once again, she accepted the challenge.

Drummond just finished her last climb last month, officially titling her as the only woman to have climbed the Seven Second Summits. She just wrote a book that will be available as of January 16th, 2024. Watch the video above to hear more of her story, travels, and summits.

