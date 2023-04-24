SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The second annual tattoo showdown competition is happening this Saturday, April 29. Chase Alexzander is the creator of The Showdown and he told us more about what to expect at the event.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. you can catch tattoo artists from Utah and across the country competing for $10,000. Over 40 artists are creating their best ocean themed tattoo to win the big prize.

The general event is free to the public and features food trucks, artists, tattoo artists, live entertainment, and vendors. Everyone is welcome and its family friendly. If you want to catch the tattoo competition as it happens, there is a $10 ticket price. A portion of the proceeds from the tickets go to Ink Against Cancer, an organization that supports cancer warriors in their day to day lives.

One of Chase’s goals in creating this event is to break down the misconceptions about the tattoo world. People who get tattoos are friendly, good people and The Showdown helps to show that.

The ideas that these artists come up with and execute take true talent and creativity. To see these talents on display, head to Historic Main Street in Midvale starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday.