A local pastor says he “has hope” for bridging the racial divide

- Pastor Corey J. Hodges from The Point Church sat down with our hosts today to talk about how our state is doing when it comes to moving toward positive change after the death of George Floyd. Pastor Hodges says in his over two decades in Utah, he has never seen the likes of the protests we’ve seen in our state over the last week. But still, he says, he is hopeful that we can bridge the racial divide. He says that he is a man of faith and he believes with love and compassion we can make the changes that our state and country need. Hodges says those changes need to start with each of us individually and in our genuine acceptance of people in our social circles and every day lives that are multi-cultural.