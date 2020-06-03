A local pastor says he “has hope” for bridging the racial divide

MountainStar Healthcare is doing its part to keep the community safe and healthy. MountainStar has 8 Utah hospitals from Cache Valley to Payson. They are part of HCA Healthcare, the largest healthcare organization in the country, with 184 hospitals across 21 states and the UK.

All of MountainStar Healthcare's facilities across the state are safe and ready to get patients the much-needed care they have been waiting on during COVID-19. But, many people are scared to come back to the hospital.