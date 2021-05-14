A local fashion store brings the latest trends to you

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Isabelle Glasgow, Founder of Ivory Belle came by the studio to share some of her favorite pieces from her clothing store.

Isabelle’s main goal with Ivory Belle is to help girls wear what they want and feel confident and comfortable while doing it. It’s so fun to express your true personality through the clothing you wear. Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak!

Ivory Belle launched on October 18, 2020

History:

Isabelle has always dreamed of owning her own business, but she wasn’t sure when she would and what she would sell. She grew up with a love for fashion and thought, “How cool would it be to bring my ideas to life and start my clothing boutique?”. In her freshman year of college, she was 18 years old and finally decided to start working on her dream of owning a business. She went straight to work and got 3 jobs on top of going to school to save up enough money to start her business. She designed her website, ordered the clothing, and spent countless hours getting ready to launch her website to the public.

About:

At Ivory Belle, they sell women’s clothing that guarantees to turn heads and make a statement. They also sell accessories and shoes! There is a little bit of something for everyone!

Today, May 14th, they launched new items just in time to spice up your spring/summer wardrobe. They launch new arrivals every Friday at 10:00 AM MDT. The Ivory Belle 2021 spring/summer trends: satin dresses, pastels, fun patterns, and comfy & stylish sets for those who still work from home.

Find Ivory Belle online, IG, FB, and Tiktok.

Promotions:

If you follow Ivory Belle on Instagram and DM us saying you watched their segment, they will send you a $10 gift card to their shop!