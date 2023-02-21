- It’s winter outside so why not bring all the color you can inside, especially when it comes to your hand towels for your kitchen or bathroom. We talked to Brittany Nelson, the co-owner of Utah company Crae, about want how creativity is king when it comes to her company. Crae sells towels that are great for every day use in the home. And there are different sizes, but all of the towels are so big and work so well that they fold up tiny to take up very little space, and they are also super absorbent for any spill!
- Nelson also unveiled Crae’s brand new product, beach and pool towels. She says even though summer is still a few months away, these towels make a great gifts right now. They dry so fast when at the pool and beach, and the sand can shake right out of them. Size wise, these are six feet and can also be rolled up into a tiny space. Crae also offers embroidery on these so you can personalize them for your kids or grandkids, or even with your last name to keep track of them.
- Crae does have a subscription model. You can sign on up the website to have a towel and washcloth, or two towels delivered to your home each month. Nelson says this a fun way to slowly build up a stock of the fun colorful towels and also have a great gift on hand for neighbors, teachers or friends each month. To order go to: www.craehome.com and enter the discount code GTU.
A local company brings color and creativity to your kitchen and bathroom hand towels
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
