A live theater musical for your next date night

Director, John Sweeney, and actress Casey Matern, who plays the role of Mrs. Lovett in the play Sweeney Todd, stopped by the show to give us a sneak peek of what the show has to offer.

The show will be available to audiences at the West Valley City Performing Arts at Harman Hall on Decker Lake Drive, where Sweeney has directed more stage shows than any director in Utah.

The cast includes some of the state’s finest performers like J. Michael Bailey as Sweeney Todd, who most famously played Jean ValJean in Les Miserable a few years ago at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Casey Matern plays the female lead and gave viewers a powerful performance on the show.

The musical has some adult themes in revenge and obsession, but audiences will not find the content to be gory.

If you are interested in buying tickets they will be half price opening weekend. The promo code is OPENING which can be used when ordering the tickets online. Plus keep a lookout for West Valley Arts on Facebook for free ticket giveaways.