A La Mode is fashion forward and body positive, get styled here!

Jasmine and Angelique Gordon are two stylish sisters who own and operate SLC boutique A La Mode. These two will style you head to toe for an event, help you put together a wardrobe for a new job, or simply help you overhaul your own wardrobe!

They can’t wait to resume the fun events and collaborations they were throwing in the space prior to the pandemic, but in the meantime they are open, helping you look your best with personal, and exceptional one-on-one appointments.

We chat with Jasmine about the A La Mode experience, and then we have a try on session with Angelique. Take a look, and then pay them a visit!

A La Mode SLC is located at 265 E 900 S Suite B. Call 845-393-4446 hop online alamodeslc.com and follow along on instagram @alamodeslc