- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – A little boy’s savage review of his mom’s lunch has everybody laughing! An 11-second TikTok of Ricki Weisberg’s son Abe has been viewed more than 13 million times in the week since Weisberg first published the video. In it, Abe is seen getting off the school bus at the end of his first day of kindergarten, before delivering a searing one-liner to his mom. “Mommy?” he says. “Terrible sandwich by the way.” So what was in that sandwich that prompted such a deeply felt reaction? According to Weisberg, it was butter and jelly. “I normally give him peanut butter and jelly sandwiches but he couldn’t bring peanut butter to school for kids’ allergies. So I had this idea, like I’ll give him a butter and jelly sandwich,” Weisberg, 42, told “Good Morning America.” “So I grabbed a stick of butter out of the freezer and I made him a butter and jelly sandwich thinking I was like, ‘good mom’ — and sent him on his way.”
- Plus, easy and probably more delicious ideas for lunches coming now from Costco: Buying in bulk means you are often paying less per ounce or per package, but with the oversized offerings your receipt totals still add up quickly. I noticed my grocery budget shrinking as I bought back-to-school essentials, but I still needed to stock up for school lunches, so I challenged myself to find budget-friendly school snacks on a recent visit to Costco. I was surprised both at the variety and number of choices I found. Here are snacks from Costco that won’t break the bank.
- Costco Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, $9.99 for 60
Make the transition back to the classroom a bit easier with a sweet treat. These mini chocolate chip cookies from the bakery are the perfect size for lunch-box desserts. Each box contains 60 cookies, so there’s enough to share.
- Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Probiotic Smoothie, $9.89 for 12 (6-ounce) bottles
Packing a lunch that provides enough protein for the school day can be a challenge. These yogurt smoothies have you covered with 6 grams of protein per bottle. I pair them with waffles and fruit for a breakfast-inspired lunch box.
- Galbani Organic String Cheese, $8.99 for 24
String cheese is on my grocery list every week, so imagine my surprise to find it at Costco! Make opening the package easier for little kids by peeling back the plastic slightly before packing it in the lunch box.
- And we are live at the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City this morning to talk about the benefits of taking your kids to visit the arts! Modern kids are obsessed with instant gratification. Typically, they can’t live a day without smartphones and their favorite video games. Therefore, it’s not a big surprise that most parents doubt whether it’s a good idea to take their kids out on a museum trip. Some mothers and fathers are afraid that kids will get bored and that a museum visit will be just a waste of time. The truth is that modern museums have lots to offer to little learners. If you bring your children to the museums, it will result in numerous educational benefits. Although many museums use digital engagement tactics quite successfully, there is merit in pulling children away from screens and showing them the beauty of the real world. If you bring your children to museums, they will see something new that will spark their curiosity. They will see that the world is full of fascinating things to learn, and this new experience will motivate them to study harder.
- At the end of the show – Get out and take a walk! Research shows a one hour walk through nature lowers stress. Several studies have found higher rates of major mental illnesses in urban versus rural areas. A 2012 meta-analysis, for instance, found an increased risk for schizophrenia for those who live in cities. We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.