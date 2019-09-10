A Kid Friendly YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular social media apps today and people of all ages watch the content uploaded. And for parents, it can be stressful to know what your kid is watching online!

According to Tech Life Coach, Christopher Krause, YouTube is making the app a safer place for kids to watch videos. The YouTube kids app is the best place for children under 13. However, changes are being initiated on the original app to help as well.

A new change to YouTube no child videos are allowed to have comments or likes. Anyone watching a child video is assumed to be a child and will be treated as such. There will also be no more personalized advertisements on videos for children.

