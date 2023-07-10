- On Good Things Utah this morning – Today we introduce you to Kurt Bellock and his wife Melody from Spirit and Soul of the Tree. The husband and wife team have been taking salvaged Utah trees and turning them into art for twenty five years now. Their studio started small and is now spilling into every room in their Utah home!
- The process starts with Kurt cutting the dead trees into smaller slabs and then with the use of several different chainsaws, he fashions trees into beautiful bowls. Kurt says it’s important for him to save the trees instead of seeing them end up at the dump. Once he is finished with his part of the process, it’s time for his wife to make the bowls beautiful.
- Melody then invited us into her area of the shop to show us how she first looks at the bowl and then decides if it needs a fish because of the shape of the ripples, or a weeping tree, or any other shape that enhances the beauty of the bowl. Melody carves the shape, fills it with stones in layers and then Kurt sands it and she finishes it.
- The husband and wife duo have created thousands of pieces over the years, selling many of them at Farmer’s Markets and even driving the bowls across the country. Each and every bowl has a story – where it’s from is written across the back of the bowl. It’s beautiful art all made from local Utah trees, and sold here locally.
- If you would like to see their incredible pieces visit Kurt and Melody at Pioneer Park Saturdays through October 21st 8am-2pm.
A husband and wife team create incredible art out of salvaged Utah trees
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now