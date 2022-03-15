- On Good Things Utah Hour Two this morning – This will make you smile this morning! Are you one of millions of Americans who can’t get enough of Encanto? Do you have an uncontrollable urge to sing and dance to its irresistibly catchy songs? Lin-Manuel Miranda offers hope (and so much humor!)
- Plus, Pete Davidson is shooting for the stars. The Saturday Night Live comedian will be among six astronauts embarking on Blue Origin’s 20th mission to space next week, marking the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program, according to a source. As part of the mission, Davidson and his fellow passengers will each carry a postcard for Blue Origin’s foundation Club for the Future and their Postcards to Space program, which gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets. The organization’s mission is to inspire future generations to pursue STEM for the benefit of the Earth.
- And Dolly Parton is opting out of a possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The country music legend announced that although she was appreciative of her nomination for the Class of 2022 induction, she will be removing herself from the ballot to ensure that votes for other acts are not split. “Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she said in a statement on Monday. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
- Finally, are you raising a jerk? You can’t choose your parents,” the saying goes—but as those parents will tell you, you can’t choose your kids, either. Some are naturally sweet. Others possess endless curiosity. And sometimes a kid is just, well, kind of a jerk. So how do you know? Deena has five tips for us this morning.
- At the end of the show – An excess of empathy can be bad for your mental health. Have you found yourself irritable, sad or close to tears when watching the news lately? If so, you are not alone. Experiencing empathy has its benefits, but there are also many downsides to it, which is why we must learn to practice healthy empathy. Empathy is an ability to sync emotionally and cognitively with another person; it is a capacity to perceive a world from their perspective or share their emotional experiences. Tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.