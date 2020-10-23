A healthy relationship with food, and a pumpkin soup recipe

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Alice Williams of Honestly Fitness joined us for both hours of GTU today, and we loved it! First up, we talk about taking small steps to ensure a sustainable, healthy relationship with food. Think portion control by plate sizes, and loading up more veggies on your plate than the junk foods.

In our second hour, Alice whips up the most savory and flavorful pumpkin soup recipe! Perfect for a chilly day like today. Try our the recipe below, and be sure to follow Alice on IG at @honestlyfitness

Easy and Healthy Pumpkin Soup

Name/title of spokesperson on air (1 max) Alice Williams, blogger at HonestlyFitness.com

Photo of recipe Attached!

Recipe (typed out ingredients and directions)

Ingredients:

1x 15oz Can of Pumpkin Puree

4 cups Vegetable Broth

1 Leek, finely chopped

1 Dried Shiitake Mushroom

This is optional but highly recommended

¼ cup Unsweetened Almond Milk

½ tbsp Garlic Powder

I use roasted garlic powder

1 tbsp Salt

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tbsp Mural of Flavor (You can use Italian Seasoning instead)

1 tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 tbsp Olive Oil

Directions:

Get all of your ingredients ready – finely chop your leek and set aside for now and open your can of pumpkin puree. Grab a pot that can hold 6-quarts. Add your olive oil to it and slowly heat (set heat to medium heat). Once the oil is hot (after 45-60 seconds), add in your chopped leek, half of your salt and garlic powder. Cook until soft, approximately 4-8 minutes. Now, add in your pumpkin puree and dried shiitake mushroom, and cook for 4-minutes, keeping the heat on medium. Be sure to stir frequently so the pumpkin doesn’t burn. Now, add in your vegetable broth and the rest of your spices (save the last 1/2 tbsp of salt for the very end). Turn heat up until the soup mixture comes to a boil and then put the heat on low-medium heat. Simmer for another 4-5 minutes. Take your pot off of the heat and add in the almond milk and the remainder of your salt. Mix together and feel free to salt or add more spices. Let the soup cool and enjoy! Feel free to garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds, cream or greek yogurt and consider enjoying alongside a salad.