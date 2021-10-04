A healthy, but perfectly sweet fall dessert

(ABC4) - A hiker says he may have spoken with Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail over the weekend. The manhunt continues for Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito.

In mid-September, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing to the police on Sept. 17, over two weeks after he is said to have returned from a cross-country road trip with Petito. On Sept. 19, Petito was found dead in Wyoming.