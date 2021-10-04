A healthy, but perfectly sweet fall dessert

Nakia Armstrong is in the kitchen with Deena to show us how to make a delicious fall dessert! It’s gluten and sugar-free so it’s a perfect healthy treat. 

GF Caramel Apple Turnovers

Ingredients for the gluten-free pie crust:

  • 1 cup ice-cold water
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups plain gluten-free flour
  • 1/2 cup coconut flour
  • 1 tsp xanthan gum (unless your flour already has it included)
  • 2 tbsp Swerve
  • 1 3/4 sticks cold salted butter, cut into ~1/2 inch cubes

Ingredients for the caramel apple pie filling:

  • 1 lbs apples, diced (I recommend the Bramley or Granny Smith varieties)
  • 1/4 cup sugar or Swerve
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tbsp salted butter
  • 7 SF soft caramels

You will also need:

  • 1 egg, lightly whisked
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar – for sprinkling before baking

Directions for the gluten-free pie crust:

  1. In a cup, mix cold water and apple cider vinegar, and place them into the freezer until needed.
  2. Sift together gluten-free flour, coconut flour, xanthan gum, salt, and caster sugar.
  3. Add the butter and toss it in the flour until all butter pieces are covered with it.
  4. Using your hands, pinch together the butter pieces and flour until you get a mix of fine pea-size pieces and larger.
  5. Add the ice-cold water-vinegar mixture, 2 tbsp at a time, and mix the pie dough with a fork until it comes together. You will need 14 – 16 tbsp of water. The dough at the end should be slightly more damp/wet than typical pie crust because gluten-free flour tends to absorb more moisture during baking, so we want to counteract that.
  6. Shape the pie dough into a disc (if needed, knead it slightly – but don’t overwork it!), wrap it into cling film and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Directions for the caramel apple pie filling:

  1. In a bowl, mix the apples, sugar, spices, and lemon juice.
  2. Mix well and place into a strainer above a bowl. Allow the excess liquid from the filling to drip into the bowl for at least 1 hour.
  3. Transfer the drained liquid into a small saucepan and add the butter and caramels. Cook on medium-high heat until caramelized and syrupy (about 5 minutes).
  4. Mix 1/2 of the caramel into the apple filling, and set aside the other 1/2 for drizzling later. 

Directions for making hand pies:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 ºF).
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Remove the pie crust dough from the fridge, shape it roughly into a rectangle, roll out the pie dough until it is about ¼ inch thick.
  4. Cut the pie crust dough into about 4 x 6 inches. Each of these will later be folded in half to give 4 x 3-inch hand pies.
  5. Fill each hand pie with about 2 tbsp of the filling.
  6. Brush the edges of the rectangles with egg wash (or milk, but the egg will work better in sealing the pie dough together). This will help seal the filling inside.
  7. Fold the rectangles over the filling so that you get 4 x 3-inch rectangles. Press along the edges with your fingers to seal the edges together.
  8. Using a fork, decorate the edges of the hand pies (this also helps to additionally seal the filling inside).
  9. Using a knife, gently pierce the tops of the hand pies.
  10. Brush the hand pies with egg wash (or milk) and sprinkle with sugar/Swerve.
  11. Bake in the preheated oven at 400 ºF for about 23 – 25 minutes, or until the hand pies have puffed up slightly, and are crisp and golden brown.
  12. Allow to cool, drizzle with the remaining caramel, and enjoy!

