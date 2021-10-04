A healthy, but perfectly sweet fall dessert

Nakia Armstrong is in the kitchen with Deena to show us how to make a delicious fall dessert! It’s gluten and sugar-free so it’s a perfect healthy treat.
GF Caramel Apple Turnovers
Ingredients for the gluten-free pie crust:
- 1 cup ice-cold water
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups plain gluten-free flour
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1 tsp xanthan gum (unless your flour already has it included)
- 2 tbsp Swerve
- 1 3/4 sticks cold salted butter, cut into ~1/2 inch cubes
Ingredients for the caramel apple pie filling:
- 1 lbs apples, diced (I recommend the Bramley or Granny Smith varieties)
- 1/4 cup sugar or Swerve
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 1/2 tbsp salted butter
- 7 SF soft caramels
You will also need:
- 1 egg, lightly whisked
- 2 tbsp caster sugar – for sprinkling before baking
Directions for the gluten-free pie crust:
- In a cup, mix cold water and apple cider vinegar, and place them into the freezer until needed.
- Sift together gluten-free flour, coconut flour, xanthan gum, salt, and caster sugar.
- Add the butter and toss it in the flour until all butter pieces are covered with it.
- Using your hands, pinch together the butter pieces and flour until you get a mix of fine pea-size pieces and larger.
- Add the ice-cold water-vinegar mixture, 2 tbsp at a time, and mix the pie dough with a fork until it comes together. You will need 14 – 16 tbsp of water. The dough at the end should be slightly more damp/wet than typical pie crust because gluten-free flour tends to absorb more moisture during baking, so we want to counteract that.
- Shape the pie dough into a disc (if needed, knead it slightly – but don’t overwork it!), wrap it into cling film and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Directions for the caramel apple pie filling:
- In a bowl, mix the apples, sugar, spices, and lemon juice.
- Mix well and place into a strainer above a bowl. Allow the excess liquid from the filling to drip into the bowl for at least 1 hour.
- Transfer the drained liquid into a small saucepan and add the butter and caramels. Cook on medium-high heat until caramelized and syrupy (about 5 minutes).
- Mix 1/2 of the caramel into the apple filling, and set aside the other 1/2 for drizzling later.
Directions for making hand pies:
- Preheat the oven to 400 ºF).
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Remove the pie crust dough from the fridge, shape it roughly into a rectangle, roll out the pie dough until it is about ¼ inch thick.
- Cut the pie crust dough into about 4 x 6 inches. Each of these will later be folded in half to give 4 x 3-inch hand pies.
- Fill each hand pie with about 2 tbsp of the filling.
- Brush the edges of the rectangles with egg wash (or milk, but the egg will work better in sealing the pie dough together). This will help seal the filling inside.
- Fold the rectangles over the filling so that you get 4 x 3-inch rectangles. Press along the edges with your fingers to seal the edges together.
- Using a fork, decorate the edges of the hand pies (this also helps to additionally seal the filling inside).
- Using a knife, gently pierce the tops of the hand pies.
- Brush the hand pies with egg wash (or milk) and sprinkle with sugar/Swerve.
- Bake in the preheated oven at 400 ºF for about 23 – 25 minutes, or until the hand pies have puffed up slightly, and are crisp and golden brown.
- Allow to cool, drizzle with the remaining caramel, and enjoy!