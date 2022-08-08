Haircare can be challenging. Many of the high end products promise stunning results but don’t seem to follow through. Fortunately Joshua Lucero, CEO/Co-Founder of Lucero Natural Hair Care, has the answers and solution.

Sadly, many haircare products on the market today have ingredients that strip your hair of its natural oils and nutrients that are essential for healthy hair. Lucero’s hair line is made with only the finest natural ingredients and gives your hair the love it needs. Lucero believes in living naturally and organically as yourself. Not only is this all natural but it also has the best nutrients and life for your hair. Lucero’s line is appropriate and advantageous for all hair types, lengths and styles.

Currently, you can get 20% off your purchase with promo code ABC4.

-Social platforms

-Instagram: @lucerohaircare

-TikTok: @lucerohairandwellness

-Youtube: LuceroHair

-Website: www.lucerohaircare.com