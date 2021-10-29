A haunted house for your Halloween date night

If you’re looking for some terror this Halloweekend we have the place for you! Nightmare on 13th, one of Utah’s biggest haunted houses, stopped by the set to talk about their 36,000 ft. haunted house integrated with animated robots and live actors to follow, chase, and scare you the entire duration.

This last year Nightmare on 13th added more scares and space than ever before. They also brought back their more intense VIP experience Scream for those who are committed to experiencing additional terror on top of the traditional haunted house experience.

As far as what you can expect in the haunted house, the creatives say you will find, walking pumpkin heads, witch doctors, voodoo queens, even dragons. “Our show is insanely fantasy-driven, but of course dark and scary as well.”

Nightmare on 13th is located at 320 W 1300 S Salt Lake City and is open from 7 p.m. to midnight all weekend and the first Friday and Saturday in November. For more information check out their website.