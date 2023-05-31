Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Do you ever wish you had more space for souvenirs when returning from a trip? Packd has the perfect travel hack for you! Packd is the hassle-free way to send your dirty vacation clothes home. Lauren Call, the founder of Packd, talked with us today about how this little bag can save you so much luggage space on your travels.

When she traveled with her daughter for the first time, Lauren Call came up with the idea for Packd. By the end of the trip, she had so much gear and clothes she didn’t need anymore and kept wishing she could mail all of it to her home rather than packing it back up.

Packd provides a prepaid and pre-labeled mailer bag to take on vacation. Fill it with your vacation clothes as you go, then easily send it back home. You can re-pack your luggage without the clutter and hassle, leaving room to take back all the souvenirs you gather along your trip! After leaving your Packd package at the hotel desk, they mail it back to your home, and you can expect it to arrive 3-7 days later. Open the bag and dump your clothes into your laundry for the most effortless post-travel clean-up! For a detailed explanation of how to use this ultimate travel companion, click here.

Packd bags are 100% recycled and recyclable. They can lighten your luggage up to 10 lbs and free up a quarter of your roller bag. Tune in to see how many clothing items you can fit into your Packd bag!

Visit www.packdbags.com and get 10% off your first Packd Three-Pack with code “GoodThings.”