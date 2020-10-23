A Halloween train, a roast of Scream, and a drive-in

Wondering what safe socially distanced activities there are going on around town this weekend? Look no further, we have you covered with three activities to choose from.

The Halloween train wit Heber Valley Railroad is a 90 minute ride perfect for a costumed date night so be sure to dress up! Departing at 7 pm, you’ll be entertained by costumed characters, and be visited by ghosts and zombies. Includes a delicious pumpkin cookie and other surprises. Halloween goodies are for sale in the concessions car. Friday Nights through October, tonight is the last ride this year. All visitors and passengers need to wear a mask or face protection when in the depot, and boarding/deboarding the train, and any other times when social distancing is not possible. While on the train, when seated as a family/group, passengers may remove masks in accordance with Utah Phased Guidelines for the “Yellow” condition Wasatch County is in. Please bring a mask or face covering with you, or you can buy one for $1.

There’s an online roast of the movie Scream with Front Row Film Roast. Tomorrow night at 8 pm. Play drinking games online with knife-wielding comedians, as they make jokes over the movie that launched a parody empire. Live tweet your own jokes for the ‘Zoom’ theatre audience to see! We will be roasting ‘SCREAM’ for FREE online and you are invited! The show will be aired over a private ZOOM meeting and the link is free. Click the link near showtime to be brought to the virtual theatre. To get an email reminder get your ticket through the website link using the code ‘SCREAM’ to change the show from $1 to FREE. There will be having drinking games and audience participation through social media. Wear your costumes! They will be.

Millfreaks2020 is the first ever Halloween drive-in and scavenger-hunt experience complete with a Honk-A-Long finale sure to please. Stranger Things are guaranteed to happen at MillFreaks’ First Ever Mill-Creep. Adventurers will face not-so-frightening but challenging clues as they tramp throughout Millcreek to unravel a city-wide mystery. At the Honk-A-Long, adventurers must save acclaimed musical comedy duo, Marcus & Guy (NBC’s Last Comic Standing & the World Series of Comedy), from the many Impostors Among Us who want to steal their show. All ages welcome, Designed to be COVID safe, Enjoy These Activities: First ever Honk-A-Long, Themed Drive-in Shows (In secret Millcreek locations), Community scavenger hunt connects you to fun Millcreek sites and playful businesses, Comedy, Music, Dance, Car-A-Oke, Trivia, Games, and Contests, Treats-Trick, Treats-Tricks, Treats and more Free event but must register your tour time: But you must register at

