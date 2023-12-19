SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Sometimes setting boundaries can be difficult, especially when family, friends, and relationships involve different backgrounds, political views, traditions, and faith cultures. Tanisha Shedden, CSW, joined us on the show with some tips to setting boundaries this holiday season.

Boundaries are an essential part of healthy relationships. It is an act of self-awareness and empowerment. It involves understanding and knowing your triggers and respecting your self-worth and safety. They are what YOU will do in a situation rather than imposing rules on others. Boundaries state what YOU are comfortable with and what you will accept from others. Shedden shared tips to help visualize and put a name to your limits.

I see – Example: I see that you are becoming upset. I’m going to walk away until we both feel calm and can revisit the conversation. I feel – Example: I feel uncomfortable around loud noises. I’m going to stay at the house while you go see the fireworks and meet up with you afterward. I notice – Example: I notice that political conversations don’t go well between us. Let’s pause those conversations for a while.

Shedden also shared what to do when someone crosses your boundaries:

Communicate. Be Kind, but be direct. Clearly state your boundary again. Set a consequence. Enforce the consequence. Disengage or limit engagement.

Viewers can download Shedden’s free boundaries mini workbook guide at www.foundproject.org/freebies and you can also follow her on social media @foundbytanisha