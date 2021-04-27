A growing number of Americans have missed their second vaccine dose

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Uh oh, we aren’t handwashing as much as we were at this time last year. A June 2020 study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Americans said they were lathering up twice as often as they did in 2019. In one Chicago hospital where the use of soap and sanitizer is electronically tracked 24/7 via every room entrance and exit, a new study found staff were 100% compliant just after the virus invaded our shores — much to the delight of infection control specialist Dr. Emily Landon. “Our health care workers were really worried about Covid — they didn’t know who had Covid and who didn’t — so they were extremely careful with their hand hygiene,” said study coauthor Landon, executive medical director of infection prevention and control for University of Chicago Medicine. Unfortunately, it seems we’ve all quickly gone back to our old habits.
- And speaking of Covid-19, a growing number of Americans have missed their scheduled second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna require two doses — administered three and four weeks apart, respectively — to be considered fully effective. But data shows about 8% of Americans have missed that important second dose — up from about 3.4% in March. It’s not an exact count. The CDC is collecting data on vaccinations, but states don’t report information immediately and must gather it from mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and various other vaccination efforts. “If a person received the two doses from different reporting entities, those two doses may not have been linked together,” a CDC spokesperson said.
- And should you take a bath or shower to really get clean? “If baths are relaxing for you psychologically, great, do it,” says Dr. Caren Campbell. “If we are getting nit-picky, a shower offers a better opportunity for cleanliness as the water is running down the skin and into the drain. But any dirt or debris is diluted in a bath and if it offers psychological benefit this outweighs any real difference between the two.” That said, if you’ve just spent a day in the garden and are covered in dirt, it’s best to take a quick shower and rinse that off before getting in the tub. As long as you’re not filthy, Dr. Campbell says you’ve got the green light to take a soak. The biggest issue with baths, she says, is that they’re often too hot or too long. We dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.