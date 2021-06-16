A groundbreaking solution for babies and families to have better sleep

The infant sleep solution parents have been dreaming of! Katelyn Moody, Marketing Associate for Dreamland Baby came by to share about their dream weighted sleep swaddle & sack that’s wearable and safe!

Dream Weighted Sleep Swaddle & Sack, 0-6 months, Dream Weighted Sleep Sack, 6-12, and Dream Weighted Sleep Sack 12-24

Their Dreamland Baby Dream Weighted Sleep Sack is the only weighted sleep sack that features CoverCalm™ Technology – evenly distributed weight from the shoulders to the toes. This even weight distribution helps the baby feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It’s the closest thing to the comfort and security of a parent’s arms.

-The gentle weight naturally reduces stress and increases relaxation through deep-pressure stimulation to give the baby feelings of security and comfort.

-Gentle weight increases serotonin and melatonin while decreasing cortisol

-Reversible neckline designed for exclusive tummy sleepers & Two-way zipper for easy diaper changes

-100% natural, soft cotton for temperature regulation: TOG (0.6) perfect for year-round use

-Decreases irritability while promoting self-soothing

-Our products are safe for babies who are rolling and do not restrict movement. Baby can safely roll, sit or stand.

-Comes beautifully packaged perfect baby shower/new mom gift

Retail Price: $79

Promotion:

Use code “GoodThings” for 15% off

Find Dreamland Baby online.

